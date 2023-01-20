National

Not Sure If Putin Is Still Alive, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky. Here Is How Moscow Replied

Zelensky made these remarks at Ukrainian Breakfast when he was asked about the peace negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy questioned whether Putin is 'still alive' at an event in Davos.
Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remark on Putin has drawn a sharp reaction from Moscow. Zelensky, in his speech at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, said that he is not even sure if Vladimir Putin is still alive. Zelensky made these remarks at Ukrainian Breakfast when he was asked about the peace negotiations with Russia.

Watch: Zelensky On Russian President Vladimir Putin

Speaking at the breakfast event, Mr Zelensky said, “Today, I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green screen, is the right one. I don’t quite understand if he is alive if he is making the decisions, or who is making the decisions there.”

“I do not quite understand how you can promise European leaders one thing, and the next day starts a full-scale invasion of the state. I just don’t quite understand who we’re dealing with. When we say “peace talks” – I don’t quite understand with whom,” he further said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukraine would prefer for neither Russia nor Putin to exist: Moscow’s Reply To Zelenky’s Remarks

Russian leaders were quick to respond to the Ukrainian President’s remark on Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a strong rebuttal. Fox News quoted him as saying, “It is clear that both Russia and Putin are a big problem for Ukraine and for Zelensky. And it is clear that, purely psychologically, Mr Zelensky would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin exist. The sooner he realizes that Russia exists and will exist, the better for such a country as Ukraine.”




