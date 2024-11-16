Home

Not Vande Bharat, this train is the fastest train in India, it's top speed is…, it is packed with features like…

Train 18 has all the state-of-the-art technologies, it offers modern air-conditioned coaches, automatic touch-free doors.

New Delhi: India’s Train 18 arrived at Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on Thursday. The groundbreaking semi-high-speed train is likely to replace the legendary Shatabdi Express, which has been a cornerstone of Indian rail travel for more than 30 years. The state-of-the-art, engine-less marvel has a top speed of 160 kmph and is poised to transform the future of rail journeys in the country.

According to the reports, the train has the ability to reach speeds of 160–200 km/h, this train features driving cabs at both ends, ensuring efficient and smooth travel.

All you need to know about Train 18:

Train 18 is produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai under the ‘Make in India’ initiative

The Train 18 was completed in just 18 months at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The train has a GPS-enabled system that will keep passengers informed about speed, location, and arrival times.

Travelers can also enjoy uninterrupted Wi-Fi and an onboard infotainment system.

The train is equipped with bio-vacuum toilets, including accessible options for passengers with disabilities.

The executive chair car of the train includes seats that rotate 180 degrees for added convenience.

Each coach is outfitted with a mini-pantry featuring state-of-the-art facilities for heating and chilling food and beverages, enhancing the overall travel experience.

The train has fully air-conditioned coaches featuring spacious seating options in both executive and standard chair cars. The train is built with modern amenities such as automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, a GPS-enabled passenger information system, and bio-vacuum toilets. Safety measures include an emergency talk-back unit, allowing passengers to contact staff directly during emergencies.











