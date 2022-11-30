Not Virat Kohli; Babar Azam Names AB De Villiers as His Role Model

Babar picked former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as his role model.

virat kohli babar azam

Rawalpindi: Babar Azam is arguably the best batter of the modern generation. While the Pakistan captain has often been seen with ex-India captain Virat Kohli and the two share a good rapport, Babar picked former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as his role model. The Pakistan captain made the revelation on Sky Sports. Without a doubt, ABD is a great and his white-ball achievements make him one of the finest to have played that game.

“Yes, we are looking forward to the series. First of all, I welcome the England team here (in Pakistan). I think a few boys have already represented the side in the T20 squad and there are a few new faces, so I think they should enjoy a lot. Enjoy the conditions, and enjoy the hospitality in Pakistan. We are certainly looking forward to the series and everyone wants to play good cricket!” said Babar in an interview with Nasser for SkySports.

“To be honest, my role model is AB de Villiers. I love him, especially with the way he plays his shots. So, when I see him batting on Television, the very next day I try to play similar shots in the nets and on the ground. I try my best to copy and play like AB de Villiers because he is my idol,” added Babar.

The Babar-led side will play England in the first test match on December 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest.



