Not Virat Kohli, Robin Uthappa Picks Rishabh Pant For No 3 At T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Following the flak Rohit Sharma-led Team India faced following the humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final versus England in Australia, there have been calls for changes. Amid all speculation, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa reckoned young Rishabh Pant should be batting at No. 3 – Virat Kohli’s preferred position. Uthappa recommended the change should happen ahead of the next T20 WC because Pant has a good IPL record.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Robin Uthappa said “For me, there are 2-3 players who need opportunity as per the conditions in USA or West Indies (host nation for T20 World Cup 2024) you need Rishabh Pant on top order. I feel Rishabh Pant will play for top 3 or opening in the game as the batter performed well when he played on top order you have to nurture that talent and give him the opportunity to become a match winner at that place.”

Robin Uthappa also suggested finishers for the next World Cup as the batter said “Dinesh Karthik may not play in the next World Cup but For finishers, you can groom Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi Deepak Hooda for the next World Cup.”

For the bowling unit, Robin Uthappa believes the Men in Blue should give more chances to left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their rebuild for the 2024 T20 World Cup and Umran Malik is someone who can play in the next World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav named in the both T20I and ODI squads against New Zealand

“Kuldeep Yadav has been underutilized. He has had some injuries but has done well in whatever opportunities he has got. He also recently bagged a hat-trick against India A.” added Uthappa

“So it is important to decide who will be your pool of players for the next [T20] World Cup, give them specific roles and then rotate them. Umran Malik is someone who can play.” Uthappa concluded

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.



