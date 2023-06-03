Novak Djokovic opens up to unfriendly noises from spectators, says ‘some people just come to boo’

Novak Djokovic is known to find motivation from literally anything and doesn’t matter if it’s the negativity he receives on the tennis court. While opening up on the negativity he faced during one of his recent matches, Novak Djokovic said that apart from the tennis fans, many individuals come to ‘boo’ every single thing you do.
