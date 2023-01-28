Home

Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas – Who Will Win Australian Open 2023 Men’s Final? John McEnroe PREVIEWS

Australian Open 2023 Final: John McEnroe previewed the upcoming final and claimed that Djokovic is the favourite but reckoned Tsitsipas had the game to stage an upset.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open Final on Sunday

Melbourne: The Rod Laver Arena would be packed to the rafters on Sunday when Novak Djokovic locks horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. Given the greatness of Djokovic, he certainly starts overwhelming favourite to win the title. Former tennis legend John McEnroe previewed the upcoming final and claimed that Djokovic is the favourite but reckoned Tsitsipas had the game to stage an upset.

“Tsitsipas has options and it could make life difficult for him in the final, but Novak will always be the favourite. We keep seeing surprises this year and I wouldn’t be surprised if a player who isn’t a favorite ends up winning the tournament,” McEnroe said as quoted by tennisworldusa.org.

“This is the most balanced Slam I remember in years. It is being the Grand Slam of surprises”, he added.

The nine-time champion from Serbia, Djokovic, cruised past Tommy Paul in the 2023 Australian Open semifinals to set up a final clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Melbourne Park. The Serb overcame a stutter in the first set, re-establishing his authority to defeat the American 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

The Serbian is on a 26-match-winning streak and is looking in dominant form.

He has won 11 sets in a row while dropping only 27 games and is now one win away from winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Major overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal.

The final promises to be a mouthwatering clash as it is certain Tsitsipas will not go down without a fight.



