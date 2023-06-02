Novak Djokovic reveals ‘biggest secret’ of his career: ‘I probably wouldn’t be sitting here if…’

Novak Djokovic sparked curiosity and speculation at the French Open when a peculiar object, resembling a metal bottle cap, was spotted taped to his chest during a changeover. The item caught the attention of TV cameras, leading to playful comparisons to the superhero character Iron Man.

When questioned about it, the 22-time Grand Slam champion offered a whimsical response, citing his childhood admiration for Iron Man and jokingly attributing his success on the court to an “incredibly efficient nanotechnology” secretly provided by his team.

“When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot, so I try to impersonate Iron Man. My team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that’s the biggest secret of my career,” AP quoted Djokovic as saying sarcastically. “If it wasn’t for that, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here.”

The incident occurred during Djokovic’s match against Marton Fucsovics at Roland Garros, where he emerged victorious with a 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 scoreline. While changing his polo shirt, the peculiar object became visible and piqued the curiosity of viewers. Djokovic, known for his light-hearted demeanour, humorously referenced his affinity for Iron Man when asked to clarify the purpose of the object.

As Djokovic continues his campaign at the French Open, aiming to secure his third title at the tournament and break the men’s record for most major championships, his performance on the court remains the focal point. His next challenge awaits on Friday when he faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 29th seed from Spain.

The mysterious object adorning Djokovic’s chest may have sparked intrigue, but its true nature and purpose remain undisclosed. As tennis enthusiasts eagerly await his upcoming matches, the focus will undoubtedly shift back to the extraordinary skills and prowess that have propelled Djokovic to the pinnacle of the sport.

(With AP inputs)

Updated: 01 Jun 2023, 11:50 AM IST