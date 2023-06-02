Novak Djokovic reveals ‘biggest secret’ of his career: ‘I probably wouldn’t be sitting here if…’

Novak Djokovic sparked curiosity and speculation at the French Open when a peculiar object, resembling a metal bottle cap, was spotted taped to his chest during a changeover. The item caught the attention of TV cameras, leading to playful comparisons to the superhero character Iron Man.
