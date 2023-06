Novak Djokovic created history at Roland Garros on Sunday as he won record 23rd Grand Slam title with the victory in French Open by defeating Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5. With this victory, Novak Djokovic is closer to be termed the greatest player of all times as he snapped the 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Rafael Nadal.

By achieving this feat, Novak Djokovic becomes the first male player to secure three or more victories in each of the four major tournaments, placing him halfway towards a calendar Grand Slam, a feat that has not been accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

In women’s tennis, only Margaret Court and Serena Williams have achieved the impressive tally of 23 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic now sets his sights on Court’s record of 24, with Wimbledon next month serving as the next opportunity for him to pursue this milestone.

Despite his advancing age, there are no indications of Novak Djokovic’s performance waning. As the oldest French Open champion, he has now amassed 11 of his Grand Slam trophies after turning 30, showcasing his enduring dominance in the sport.

This is a breaking news, will be updated with more inputs

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 10:02 PM IST