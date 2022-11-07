Monday, November 7, 2022
National

November Bank Holidays Banks To Be Shut This Week On Guru Nanak Jayanti, 3 Others. Check Details Here

Bank Holidays this week, November: Banks will be shut for four days this week including on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Several states will observe bank holidays on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8.

Bank Holidays November 2022: Banks will be shut for four days this week including on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Several states will observe bank holidays on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8. The holiday due to Gurupurub is only observed in some states including Punjab, Delhi and others and it not observed as a national holiday where all banks across the coutry are shut.

Bank Holidays This Week – Check List Here

  • November 8 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima

Aizawl, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Raipur, Shimla, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

  • November 11 (Friday ): Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival

Banks will be closed in Shillong and Bengaluru

  • November 12: Second saturday
  • November 13: Sunday

Meanwhile, banks will also be closed on the occassion of Seng Kutsnem or Seng Kut Snem on November 23 (Wednesday) in Meghalaya.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised the bank holidays into three types – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While all the banks observe Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays. However, the regional bank holidays are decided by respective state governments.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 1:50 PM IST





Source link

