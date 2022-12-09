November Clocks Highest Sales In India’s Automobile History: FADA

Gold Prices: “Gold and silver prices were steady to positive on Thursday, as the dollar index slipped once again amid gains in other major global currencies and supported both the precious metals. Traders are awaiting the U.S. inflation data for November, which will be announced today evening. On the other hand, the Chinese central bank increased its gold reserves by 32 metric tonne in November and its first increase since 2019 which is also supporting the precious metals. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1774-1762 while resistance is at $1788-1808. Silver has support at $22.80-22.62, while resistance is at $23.34-23.55. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 53,780-53,650, while resistance is at Rs 54,280 – 54,450. Silver has support at Rs66,650-66,080, while resistance is at Rs67,520–67,880″, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.