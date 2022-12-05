Novotel, New Delhi Serves Authentic Kashmiri Spread at Chillai Kalaan

Kashmiri Food Festival: Experience authentic Kashmiri cuisine at Novotel, New Delhi. The nine-day food festival ‘Chillai Kalaan’ is serving the original flavours and spices of Jammu & Kashmir.

Novotel New Delhi Aerocity brings to you a nine-day Kashmiri food festival ‘Chillai Kalaan’ curated by renowned chefs Rahul Wali and Sunil Mattoo. The food enthusiasts experience the flavours and aromas of Kashmir. All those who understand the touches of Kashmiri cuisine are here for a treat with mouth-watering vegetarian and non-vegetarian food spread in a buffet; authentic gastronomy awaits the guests. Novotel, New Delhi gives us the experience of authentic cuisine from the valley.

What to Expect?

Kashmiri cuisine has always enchanted most of us. Be it the Kashmiri Pandit or the Kashmiri Muslim cuisine, both have their signatures and specialities. And keeping up with the same Novotel New Delhi brings the flavours of paradise with Chillai Kalaan – the Kashmiri Food Festival. It serves the original flavours and the spices of Jammu and Kashmir. One can cherish the Kashmiri menu, including specially curated Nadru Monji (lotus stem fritters), also known as Kamal Kakdi in Hindi, nadru is a versatile vegetable that is an integral part of Kashmiri cuisine. Lotus stem is a great source of Vitamin C, also contains essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper and iron.

The sumptuous dishes also include delicious Tabak Maaz (lamb ribs cooked with ghee and milk in rich Kashmiri spices), Chicken Kanti (boneless chicken pieces are shallow fried and are cooked with onions, curd), Mujj Gaad (fish and white radish cooked in traditional red Kashmiri curry), Chicken Yakhni (slow-cooked in yogurt and flavored with authentic Kashmiri spices with a hint of mint, Kashmiri Rajma, Dum Aloo, Paneer Qaliya (paneer cooked in milk and turmeric-based curry) and Mutton Rogan Josh (classic Kashmiri mutton prepared in red chili based curry).

At the dessert station, traditional Phirni made of milk, semolina, almonds, saffron and cardamom adds the cherry on the top.

Chefs Rahul Wali and Sunil Mattoo carry their culinary heritage close to the heart and dish out some of the best traditional Kashmiri cuisine delicacies during this exclusive pop-up. The warmth and passion for food of the chefs and the restaurant team dressed in traditional attire build the mood.

When: 3rd – 9th December 2022

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 2100 + GST

Verdict: Experience the true essence of Kashmir with aromatic curried meat dishes, primarily flavoured with Kashmiri red chilies and authentic spices! The menu is an extensive mix of veg and non-veg breaking the common assumption that one has about the cuisine.

Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent India.com’s official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.)



