NPAC Calls for 6-hour Statewide Shutdown Over Naga Political Issue, Check Details Here
Nagaland Bandh Today:To express its resentment over the delay to the long-awaited solution to its political grievances, Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) has called for a 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14.
Dimapur: Nagaland will observe a six-hour bandh on Saturday as the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) has announced a statewide shutdown to press for a solution to the Naga political issue (NPI) before the assembly elections. The statewide bandh has been called from 6 am to noon, coinciding with the visit of an Election Commission of India (ECI) team to the state to review the preparedness for the elections to the 60-member assembly due this year.
The decision for the bandh was taken in a marathon meeting held on January 12 at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur.
The NPAC was formed in June last year to press for an early solution to the NPI. NPAC convener Theja Therieh on Thursday said it will observe the bandh to express resentment and convey to the ECI team that Nagas demand a solution to the issue before elections are held. The ECI team will be in the state on Friday and Saturday.
“Are 26 years of negotiation not enough? Nobody should be taken for a ride under the garb of talks. Nagas are anxiously waiting for a solution to the issue,” he said.
Therieh appealed to the people to cooperate with the committee and observe the bandh. He claimed that the NPAC is supported by tribal bodies and civil society organisations to press for an early solution to the NPI. The term of the present government in Nagaland ends on 4 March.
Topics
Published Date: January 14, 2023 7:43 AM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 8:01 AM IST
