The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Kolkata Chapter, in collaboration with Share Our Strength, the global social enterprise committed to empowering children through better nutrition and education, successfully concluded the Kolkata edition of its flagship Charity Nutrition Series. It is a community engagement series to help raise awareness and resources to ensure access to nutrition, with an initiative to empower children with nutrition and education. The evening celebrated craftsmanship, purpose, and collective social responsibility, highlighting the role of the hospitality industry in driving awareness and action for children. The prime objective of this series is to encourage private philanthropic participation to complement the efforts of central and state governments to improve access to nutrition for children. Share Our Strength has already enabled more than 25 Million meals across India through its grassroots partners and also co-funded a centralized kitchen with capacity to serve breakfast for 20 thousand children in Central India. In West Bengal, the organization supports morning nutrition program for close to 200 children in Purba Midnapore and 30 thousand breakfast have been served so far with plans to scale up. Curated by Kolkata Chapter leaders Husna-Tara Prakash and Sid Kothari along with the NRAI Kolkata Chapter, the event brought together leading chefs, industry stakeholders, cultural influencers, and change makers. The initiative complemented national efforts to improve children’s access to nutrition and opportunity, while showcasing how the restaurant community can come together for a shared social cause. A highlight of the evening was the city’s rich and diverse culinary culture, showcased by leading Chefs: · Chef Asma Khan – Indian-born British restaurateur, author, and founder of Darjeeling Express, featured in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People 2024. · Chef Shaun Kenworthy – UK-born chef, concept strategist, author of Curry Chaos Romance, member of Macy’s Culinary Council, and Director at IIHM. · Chef Auroni Mookerjee – Journalist-turned-chef, featured in Culinary Culture’s Food Superstars. · Chef Koyel Roy Nandy – Co-head Chef at Sienna, known for curating contemporary dining inspired by the bazaars of Bengal. · Chef Avinandan Kundu – Co-head Chef at Sienna, lawyer-turned-chef with culinary experience across Paris and Denmark. The NRAI Kolkata Chapter contributed to the planning and on-ground coordination, engaging chefs and partners for the event. The association’s involvement reflected its continued commitment to uniting the food and beverage industry for initiatives that extend beyond business and create meaningful social impact. Beyond the dining experience, the evening saw exceptional philanthropic participation. Key dignitaries including US Consul General Katherine Giles-Diaz, Pria Lall (Anokhi), Priyanka & Prateek Raja (Experimenter Gallery), Kamal Agarwala (TiE Global Board of Trustees), and Chef Andy Varma underscored how creativity, culture, and hospitality can converge to create tangible outcomes for children and communities. Appreciating the initiative, much-acclaimed culinary connoisseur Vir Sanghvi said, “This evening was a glowing tribute to the cause by five acclaimed chefs. They brought alive the soul of Calcutta with endearing creativity and inspired everyone in the room to do more for the next generation.” Reflecting on the evening, Chef Asma Khan said, “This dinner was a celebration of culinary excellence with purpose. I am delighted to be part of a fellowship of chefs and hospitality leaders committed to catalyzing positive change in the lives of children.” Speaking on behalf of Share Our Strength, Rohit Choudhary added, “The encouraging response reinforces our belief that everyone has a strength to share. The collective pledge made today to complement government efforts will empower thousands of children.” Former NRAI Kolkata Chapter Head Abhimanyu Maheshwari shared, “Hospitality is defined by care and generosity. This evening proved that our industry can use its collective strength to support a cause that truly matters.” As Share Our Strength continues expanding its initiatives across India in collaboration with industry bodies such as NRAI, the organization remains committed to mobilising communities, industries, and leaders, ensuring that every child has access to nourishment, dignity, and opportunity.