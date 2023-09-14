NRI Institute Launched NRI Business Forum – Students Federation Conclave in Association with The Commonwealth and Uganda High Commission, UK

The NRI Institute proudly celebrated its 34th year of successful operations by launching a groundbreaking initiative, the NRI Business Forum – Students Federation Conclave, in collaboration with The Commonwealth, commemorating the 50th year of The Commonwealths youth program and in partnership with the Uganda High Commission, United Kingdom. This historic event took place at the iconic Marlborough House, the headquarters of The Commonwealth, in London, United Kingdom.

NRI Business Forum – Students Federation Conclave at the Commonwealth Secretariat, The Marlborough House, London

Distinguished speakers at the NRI Business Forum – Students Federation Conclave included Her Excellency Nimisha Madhvani, High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK; Lord Swraj Paul; Lord Karan Bilimoria; Rt. Hon. Thomas Tabewya, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Republic of Uganda; Arjoon Sudhoo, Deputy Secretary General of The Commonwealth; Devi Nidhi Saraswat; Manu Jagmohaan Singh, Secretary General of NRI Institute; Hamid Ibrahim; and Suresh Yadav, Secretary General of Staff at The Commonwealth.

The primary focus of the speeches was the empowerment and advancement of youth, recognizing them as the driving force for the future of the world. The central theme of the event was “YEAR OF THE YOUTH,” highlighting the significance of investing in the younger generation.

In addition to the insightful discussions, the event also featured the recognition of outstanding youth participants at the NRI Business Forum – Students Federation Conclave. Over 30 students from various countries, including India, the USA, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Singapore, and more, were awarded participation certificates in recognition of their exceptional contributions.

The celebrations continued at the House of Lords with a Dialogue on Indo-British Relations, featuring the Honourable Ms. Seema Malhotra MP, Lord Colgrain, Lord Jeffrey Archer, and Manu Jagmohaan Singh.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the prestigious “NRI World Award,” an honor that has been bestowed for 34 years to recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals across different fields. More than 30 remarkable achievers from around the world were acknowledged for their significant contributions to their respective genres.

The NRI Business Forum – Students Federation Conclave will return for its next edition in November 2023, hosted once again at the Commonwealth Headquarters. This upcoming event promises to attract universities, schools, and educational institutions, further strengthening the commitment to nurturing and empowering the youth.

Under the leadership and guidance of Manu Jagmohaan Singh, Secretary General of NRI BUSINESS FORUM, the organization is exploring new initiatives every year, the first being Women Around World, “Indians of the World” the colossal networking “Coffee Table Book”, and NRI Business Forum – Students Federation and it will soon launch an initiative to honor the achievers from Medical Fraternity from around the world at the upcoming NRI WORLD SUMMIT.

For more information, please visit www.nriinstitute.in.

