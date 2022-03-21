NSDC, LetsEndorse announce strategic partnership to create micro/ nano entrepreneurs across India

With an aim to support Skill India Mission, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and LetsEndorse have entered a strategic partnership to create a mass and rapid micro/ nano-entrepreneurship movement across India through a tech-and-touch model developed by the latter.

The collaboration will impact the lives of rural and urban individuals looking to set up new enterprises or scale-up their existing ventures in more than 165 segments, across manufacturing, services, trading and new-age digital entrepreneurship. LetsEndorse’s Udyamita model, which has shown promising results in enabling micro/ nano entrepreneurs till the last mile through its 100-day intervention, will be leveraged in this partnership as well.

The tech-enabled model assures scalability and provides end-to-end support to foster enterprise success and sustainable income, from idea building, business plan creation, enabling affordable credit under various government schemes and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms to mentorship after the enterprise is set-up.

