NSUI Activists Storm NTA Building, Lock From Inside; Video Emerges

Congress’s Student Wing NSUI’s Activists Storm NTA Building, Lock From Inside; Video Emerges

The NSUI members locked the premises from inside.

New Delhi: NSUI activists raise slogans during their Chhattra Sansad Gherav protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Over 100 members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Congress party’s student wing entered the National Testing Agency (NTA) building on Thursday and locked the premises from inside.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers , the Congress’ student wing, has entered into the Delhi office of the NTA over irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examinations to protest against them.#NEET pic.twitter.com/ACTNPLfoGP — Swati Dixit ಸ್ವಾತಿ (@vibewidyou) June 27, 2024

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two people, Manish Prakash and Ashutosh from Patna, Bihar in connection with the NEET-UG Exam Paper leak case.

The two, say the sources, allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys. They have been produced in a court for police custody.

The Bihar government on Monday issued a notification regarding handing over the NEET-UG paper leak case to the CBI which formed special teams to investigate the case amid the ongoing uproar over grace marks to students and 67 students getting perfect 720 marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam, cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 students and conducted re-test for them on June 23. Of the 1,563 students, only 52 per cent students attempted the re-exam.

Notably, the CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

This year’s examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The SC had already refused to stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.











