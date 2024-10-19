nSure Healthy Spine Launches ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’ – a Proactive-driven Spine Health Campaign on World Spine Day 2024

nSureHealthy Spine, a Purpose-driven Preventive Spine and Sports Health Platform, joins the global community in observing World Spine Day 2024. In an effort to address the pressing concerns related to spine health, nSure is taking the lead in initiating a first-of-its-kind campaign called ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’. This 100-day campaign highlights the importance of spine health and promotes awareness, screening, assessment, and prevention of spinal injuries.

According to a recent study, back pain globally affects more than 1 billion people and has been on increasing trend in the last 25 years. In India itself, more than 64% of Indian working professionals reported symptoms of recurrent pain and discomfort due to spine issues. Studies have shown that most of the workforce develop a lot of Musculoskeletal health issues due to longer sitting hours. They suffer from discomfort and pain in their back, hips, knees, neck and shoulders. And the concerning point is that they don’t realize the very existence of the problem.

Beginning on World Spine Day, October 16th, nSure Healthy Spine is introducing ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India,’ for the first time in the country, which encourages everyone to prioritize their spine health & well-being and raises awareness about the preventive measures. The campaign aims to bring a paradigm shift towards proactive, primary, preventative spine care through comprehensive screening and assessments, and specialist consultations with sports medicine physicians. Take a proactive step toward your spine well-being and join us in promoting preventive spine health on this special occasion. The 100-day campaign is up from 16th October to 26th January. Learn more about the campaign and get your spinal assessment done at an affordable cost. Visit us at nSure Healthy Spine, 4th Floor, Above Asian Spine Hospital, Road No 92, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

nSure Healthy Spine is differentiated for:

Innovative Approach: nSures AI-powered “PhyGital” technology combines in-person and digital care for a comprehensive and accessible experience and provides data-driven, proactive, accessible, and comprehensive Musculoskeletal (MSK) care.

Preventive Care: The center focuses on early detection and prevention of spine-related issues, emphasizing the importance of proactive and preventive health measures.

Expert Guidance: With a team of experienced healthcare professionals and a partnership with Nordic Health, nSure brings in world-class medical technology and expertise in spine care.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sukumar Sura, Co-founder of nSure Healthy Spine, said, “As we observe World Spine Day 2024, we want to stress on the importance of prevention in maintaining better spine health. Our mission is to educate individuals on simple yet effective measures to reduce spinal issues and promote overall well-being. At nSure Healthy Spine, we understand the intricate nature of spine health and the impact it has on your overall quality of life. We advocate that even mild to severe spine issues can often be addressed without surgery. Through personalized assessment programs and preventive care, we work to ensure long-term spinal health for our patients.”

Mr. Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, Co-Founder and CEO of nSure Healthy Spine said, “For the first time ever in the country, nSure is leveraging AI-powered Phygital (physical + digital) technologies to assess spine health and prevent unforeseen conditions thereby. The only motive for integrating these technologies is to detect spinal problems early and prevent serious spinal injuries before in hand. This in fact is the need of the hour as reportedly the spine-affected conditions are most prevalent in the 18-39 age group, which is an alarming fact. Having already treated over 2,500 professionals for spinal and sports health, nSure Healthy Spine offers an affordable, personalized pathway to better health for all, from young children to elderly individuals.”

nSure Healthy Spine, Indias first Integrated Preventive Spine and Sports Health Center was officially launched in Hyderabad recently. The inauguration was graced by renowned badminton champion, and Chief National Coach, Badminton Association of India (BAI) – Pullela Gopichand, marked a significant step towards transforming spine care in India. Other dignitaries graced the occasion include Sri V. Chamundeswaranath, Governing Council Member of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sri Ramakrishna Lingireddy, General Secretary of HYSEA, and Ms. Johanna Pentti, Head of Training & Education at Nordic Health, Finland.

In a unique partnership with Nordic Health, Finland, nSure Healthy Spine is pioneering a holistic approach to spine health. Leveraging advanced AI-powered technology, the center offers personalized, data-driven solutions for a wide range of spinal challenges and discomforts. The event also marked the announcement of a remarkable partnership with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA), a collaboration that is set to redefine sports health in India. This partnership will enable nSure to provide personalized spine care plans, injury prevention strategies, and rehabilitation programs to athletes and sports professionals across the country, ensuring that they remain at the top of their game.