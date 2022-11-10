NTA Releases DUET PG Answer Key 2022. Candidates To Raise Objection Till November 11. Step-By-Step Guide To Download Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) along with answer key also released question papers and recorded responses.

DUET Answer Key 2022: The University of Delhi has released the provisional answer keys of postgraduate courses for answer key challenge for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) along with answer key also released question papers and recorded responses. Now that the answer keys have been released, the candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key online. They can download it from the official website nta.ac.in to download the answer key.

Make sure to have application number and password with you at the time of logging in.

DUET ANSWER KEY 2022:

The DUET answer key 2022 released is provisional in nature.

NTA has opened the answer key objection window on November 9.

Candidates can raise objections to the provided answers with valid explanations till November 11, 5pm. The final DUET answer key will be released after analysing the objections.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 for each question in which an objection is raised.

NTA will declare the DUET result after the release of the final DUET answer key. After this, DU will publish the first admission list for the selected candidates.

All the selected candidates are required to visit their respective colleges for document verification. DU may release more than 1 or two admission list subject to the availability of seats.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD DUET 2022 ANSWER KEY

Visit the official website On the home page, check the latest notification section. Click on the ‘DUET answer key 2022’ link. Login using the application number and password. The DUET 2022 answer key PDF will get displayed on the screens.



