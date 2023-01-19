Home

JEE MAIN 2023: NTA Revises Exam Dates Amid Demand to Postpone Joint Entrance Exam. Check Details

JEE MAIN 2023: The NTA has released a niotification in this regard and said that JEE Mains 2023 will now be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Only second shift exam will be held on January 28.

A sigh of relief for the JEE Aspirants! Read here.

JEE MAIN 2023: Amid growing demand to postpone JEE Main 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam dates. The NTA has released a niotification in this regard and said that JEE Mains 2023 will now be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Only second shift exam will be held on January 28.

“National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B),” the NTA notification read.

Yesterday, the conducting body announced the exam centre cities for the engineering entrance exam. Notablty, the JEE Main exam centres 2023 are the venues wherein the JEE Main 2023 will be held.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates”, said the NTA.

It added,”The Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 shall be issued later on from the official website: www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA websites: www.nta.ac.in or www.jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. They can also contact on 011-40759000 or write an e-mail tojeemain@nta.ac.in.”



