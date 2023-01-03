NTA Sets Up Test Practice Centres To Enable Aspirants Practice For Exam

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: NTA Sets Up Test Practice Centres To Enable Candidates Practice For Exam

JEE Main 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on January 12, 2023. Aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

JEE MAIN Admit Card 2023

The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January.

JEE MAIN 2023 Test Practice Centres (TPCs)

As per NTA JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, the Ministry of Human Resource Development mandated the NTA to set up, establish and create a network of Test Practice Centres for candidates, especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT).

“This facility is completely free of cost. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided a convenient TPC near to their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates and eases the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT). The entire experience of using a computer is close to the actual experience of taking a CBT,” NTA in Information Bulletin said.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO FILL JEE MAIN 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Check Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form: 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 12 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of the January 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of the January 2023

Date of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Centre, Date, and Shift: As indicated on Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer: Keys To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result on the NTA website: To be announced later on the website

For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligility and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2023 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.



