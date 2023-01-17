NTA to Release Admit Card, Exam City Information Slip Anytime Soon

live
JEE MAIN 2023: Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Amid growing demands to cancel JEE Main 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 soon. Reports had claimed that the JEE hall ticket will be released in third week of January.
Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
9:21 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide
Meanwhile, an aspirant preparing for the JEE Mains examination ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his hostel room in Kota. The incident happened in Kota’s Mahaveer Nagar police station area on Sunday evening.
“The deceased boy was a year dropper in JEE–Mains and had not been attending coaching classes for around a month,” said Sub Inspector Awadhesh Singh.
8:51 AM IST
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Helpline numbers
In case there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates can contact authorities at 011 – 40759000/011 – 69227700 or can mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
8:42 AM IST
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: How To Download JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023Exam City Slip.”
Log in with your application number and date of birth.
The JEE Main Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
8:41 AM IST
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: An Indian Express report said that NTA will release the JEE Main admit cards this week. “Since the exam is starting next week, we will release the admit cards in the next few days. The date has not been decided yet, but it will be released soon,” NTA Chief Vineet Joshi was quoted as saying to indianexpress.com.
8:32 AM IST
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Steps to Download JEE Main Admit Card
Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
8:32 AM IST
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The JEE MAIN 2023 admit cards are expected to be released in the third week of January.
