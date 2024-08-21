Nu Republic Drops the Cybotron Spin 10000 mAh Powerbank – India’s First Wireless Power bank Designed as a Fidget Spinner

A perfect match for travel freaks and fidgety fingers

Partners with Blinkit and will be available in select cities across India

Nu Republic, the trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand acclaimed for its innovative “wear-tech” products, proudly announces the launch of Cybotron™ Spin – India’s first Wireless power bank in a unique form factor of a fidget spinner.

The Nu Republic Cybotron™ Spin Powerbank is a compact 10,000 mAh fast charging power bank that offers 22.5W fast-charging, dedicated ports for Type C (Input/Output), Type L (Input) and USB-A(Output), a bright LED display and wireless charging capability for smartphones. The Cybotron™ Spin Power Bank also supports quick recharge – plug in a fast charger and recharge your Powerbank in 60 minutes

This power bank is designed for convenience and safety, making it a versatile choice for keeping your devices powered on the go.

With its slim form factor in an attractive metallic design, and a fidget spinner integrated on the case, the Nu Republic Cybotron™ Spinoffers a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps users engaged and entertained at the same time.

Ujjwal Sarin, Founder – Nu Republic, expressed his excitement about the launch, “We are thrilled to introduce the Cybotron™ Spin 10000mAh Power Bank to fans of Nu Republic across the world. With its restless fidget design, head-turning style, powerful output and compact size, the Nu Republic Cybotron™ Spin is set to revolutionize charging accessories like never before.”

Speaking on the launch, Anish Shrivastava, category and revenue lead, Blinkit shared his excitement, “Elated to exclusively aid the launch of Nu Republics Cybotron Spin Power Bank as it redefines the form & function of power banks.”

Cybotron™ Spin 10000 mAh Powerbank is available at a best buy price of INR 2499/- exclusively on blinkit & www.nurepublic.co

Standout Features: 10000mAh | Dual Charge | Fast Charge (PD) & Recharge | Compact Size | Travel Friendly | Wireless Charging Compatibility | Overcharge protection | Universal Compatibility | LED Display

Key Features:

Power Bank with Fidget Spinner Design: Integrates a state-of-the-art power bank with a fidget spinner, providing a unique and engaging way to stay charged on the go.

Superfast Charge & Recharge : Delivers superfast charging speeds to charge up your devices real quick. Use a 65W charger and power up the powerbank within an hour

10000mAh Capacity: Powerful enough to provide multiple charges, keeping your devices powered throughout the day.

Wireless Charging Compatible: Effortlessly attaches to your iPhone and other Wireless Charging Compatible devices, ensuring a secure and hassle-free charge without cords.

LED Display: Real-time battery level and charging status at a glance, adding convenience to your charging experience.

Dual Charging Capability: Charge two devices simultaneously, perfect for managing multiple gadgets efficiently.

Compact and Portable: Lightweight and travel-friendly design that easily fits into your bag or pocket, making it an ideal travel companion.

Universal Compatibility:

Type-C Port: (Input/Output) Charges Type C compatible devices as well as charging input for Power Bank

Type L Port: (Input) Provides charging input for power bank

USB-A Port: (Output) Charges devices providing universal compatibility

Wireless Charging : Compatible with wireless charging devices

The Cybotron™ Spin 10000 mAh Powerbank is a revolutionary accessory that combines fun and functionality, ensuring your devices are always charged and ready for action.

About Nu Republic

Nu Republic, is a trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its disruptive “wear-tech” products – wireless earbuds, watches. powerbank and speakers, and innovative charging solutions. Backed by our product disruptions, we have firmly planted our flag at the intersection of electronics, music, and fashion.

Through our fashion-first design philosophy. Weve successfully redefined the playing field by making high-style attainable, and high-tech affordable. Nu Republic counts dynamic power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar as its brand endorsers.

Nu Republic today is a global brand bringing in the style and pushing boundaries far and wide. We are committed to disruption, counter-culture and self-expression. We continue to partner with influencers, pioneers, and brands who embody our values and forge their own path.

Nu Republic is promoted by NuWorld Retail Private Limited – privately held company based in Gurgaon, Haryana. Our products are available through a variety of distribution channels globally The company’s website can be found at www.nurepublic.co.