Monday, December 5, 2022
Numbers to be Out Shortly

LIVE Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022:  Welcome to India.com’s 2022 Exit Poll Results 2022 blog, readers. As the two-phase assembly elections ended in Gujarat today, all eyes are now glued to TV screens to know the exit poll results. Final numbers to be out after 6:30 PM.

Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022:  Welcome to India.com’s 2022 Exit Poll Results 2022 blog, readers. As the two-phase assembly elections ended in Gujarat today, all eyes are now glued to TV screens to know the exit poll results.  Zee News conducted a post-poll survey to gauge voters’ mood in the state. While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years. Results of exit polls for a particular election are not allowed to be published till the last vote has been cast. For both Gujarat and Himachal, the Election Commission notified that publishing any exit poll would be prohibited between 8am on November 12 and 5.30pm on December 5.

WATCH LIVE GUJARAT EXIT POLL RESULT 2022




Published Date: December 5, 2022 4:20 PM IST





