Your signature represents yourself and it impacts your career, finance, and life in more ways than one. Here are a few easy tips to follow to make your signature look more powerful as per numerology.

Numerology How to Create Powerful Signature For More Luck in Life – 5 Easy Tips to Follow (Photo: Pixabay)

Numerology behind signature: To the naked human eye, a signature appears like a mere set of letters; however, the signature is a powerful tool that has an innate ability to act as a person’s shadow. From school admission forms to resumes, bank accounts to passports, and virtually everywhere, one is asked to put a ‘sign’ which is deemed as consent.

The ability of the signature to act as a shadow of a person makes its impact on human life far stretching and is a subject of the close intersection of graphology and numerology both.

Everyone wants to reach that stage where their signature becomes an autograph. Let us peep into simple DIY tips from the depth of numerology and graphology to give wings to live, full of abundance and positive vibes.

HOW TO CREATE A POWERFUL SIGNATURE AS PER NUMEROLOGY

Since the signature is essentially made up of letters, the letters used in the signature should be in sync with the person’s Date of Birth and Name. Here are some graphotherapy tips for a lucky signature:

Slant: Any unwanted slant towards left and right makes the person live in the past or present, depending upon the slant. One must not give any right or left slant to the letters in the signature; they should be straight, helping the person live in the present time and make the best out of it

Pressure: Light or Heavy pressure in putting a signature indicates stress and induces chances of error on the person’s part. One should always sign with normal pressure (such that its imprint does not come on another side of the paper), and this blesses the person to strike a balance between emotion and logic and take a realistic, logistic and practical decision.

5 NUMEROLOGICAL TIPS FOR A POWERFUL SIGNATURE

When signing from left to right, add a slight upward (20 degree) slant from left to right, and this makes the person think with both short and long-term future in mind (Signatures going down from left to right puts pressure on the person and person starts underestimating self). It is recommended to avoid putting a full stop at the end of the signature. (Full stop at the end of signature infuses the person to abruptly put an end to one’s ideas and not be able to get the desired outcome). It is advisable not to put an underline below the signature (Placing an underline below the signature makes the person over-dependent on external factors for motivation). It is advisable not to strike through any part of the signature or circle the signature (Circling the signature or striking through in the signature creates a state of self-doubt in the person, and the person becomes a self-critic of one’s actions). All letters of the signature should ideally be legible and clear so that one is able to get the results of the positive energy of that number and associated elements. (Not legible signature impacts the execution ability of a person and a person tends to leave many things in midway).

Craft a signature that is suited as per graphology and also in sync with your date of birth and name to give a nitro boost to your growth journey in life.



