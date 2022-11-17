The virtual world gives you an opportunity to create new identities but do you know that it’s harming you more than you can imagine? Here’s how you changing your name at various platforms is affecting your personal and professional growth.

Numerology of Name: How Changing Name or Having Multiple Names is Hurting Your Professional And Personal Growth – Expert Explains! (Photo: Free Pik)

Numerology of Name: Humans are driven by purpose, desire, and the pursuit of identity. Without a name, is mortal existence even possible? Names form an integral component of our lives. The flag-bearer of our identity separates us from the crowd. We are not addressed by our date of birth or the location we were born in, but by our names. We all are given a name at our birth. Whether we change it or confidently carry it with pride, one thing is undeniable – it is responsible for shaping the perception of self in a child and carries a sense of individuality in an adult.

Being recognized by your parent’s or spouse’s name is okay but being known by your own name strikes the most perfect chord. It is the nurturer of personal, familial, and cultural significance.

CHANGING NAME ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND HOW IT AFFECTS YOUR GROWTH

Whether it’s a personal or business social media account, all the fame, recognition, and success gets attributed to the name used on social media. Thus, it becomes very necessary to use a single name across all social media handles and not confuse your audience. If a name is such an integral part of your real life and social media presence, why are so many people dedicated to having multiple names, especially in the virtual world?

The trend of employing unlikely names in the virtual world: Artificial reality permits us to create our own new identities, even the ones we cannot have in the real world. However, the fact that having multiple names signifies multiple identities remains the same. With the invention of new technologies, the virtual world is becoming as realistic as the real world. People are flaunting arbitrary names on social media based on their fancies and whims.

HAVING MULTIPLE NAMES AND HOW THAT IS HARMING YOU

The success achieved by using more than one or names (not in sync with core numbers) not only robs you of real recognition but also works to detach you from your authentic self, creating identity conflict and in many cases, imposter syndrome. If using different names or following the trend of creating multiple fake social media accounts was not contributing much to the unfortunate phenomenon, the carelessness of the multitude is even evident in having different names on different educational documents. Thus, creating a stupor and loss of opportunities.

HOW NAME CHANGING AFFECTS YOUR PROFESSIONAL LIFE

Professionally, having multiple names sabotages your brand image and position. It leaves your audience confused and lacks directional clarity. Not only it complicates the process of establishing a successful personal brand but also paralyzes customers’ trust and loyalty. The absence of customer loyalty leads to decision paralysis which prevents them from making a purchase decision.

HOW NAME CHANGING AFFECTS YOUR PERSONAL LIFE

Personally, the cost of having multiple names (not in sync with DoB) amounts to adverse mental health issues. It negatively impacts your personal expression, individualism, and cultural connection. Apart from making it hard to recognize yourself, it also makes space for obscurity and confusion. Thus, the capability to have multiple names is not an opportunity but a hidden enemy in disguise.

The Road Ahead: Use a single name or names which are in sync with your Date of Birth to give wings to your lives.



