PITMAN, N.J.

Jan. 13, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — The Nursing Economic$ Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2026 scholarship program, offering up to fourscholarships to registered nurses enrolled in master’s or doctoral nursing programs. These scholarships aim to support nurses who are dedicated to advancing their education and making impactful contributions in nursing administration, management, leadership, and education.

Apply by May 15, 2026 – don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your future.

Be enrolled or accepted into a graduate program (master’s or doctoral) for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Hold a career focus in nursing administration, management, leadership, or education.

Be a U.S. citizen and hold a valid RN license.

Submit the complete application by the May 15, 2026, deadline.