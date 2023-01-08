Diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent, and hence, also the associated myths and misconceptions about it. Let us discuss some facts to help you understand diabetes better.

Diabetes: Nutritionist Debunks 4 Major Myths About Blood Sugar Control (source: freepik)

Diabetes occurs when your body either stops producing enough insulin or your cells become resistant to it. This results in insufficient glucose absorption and an excessive rise in blood sugar levels. Though there is no cure, it can be managed with simple lifestyle changes. Some people are unaware of diabetes, its diagnosis, and its treatment. There is also a slew of myths surrounding this condition. Some of them are debunked here.

Nutritionist, Lovneet says ”Diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent, and hence, also the associated myths and misconceptions about it. Let us share some facts to help you understand diabetes better.”

4 Major Myths Associated With Diabetes

Myth: It is not to safe exercise with diabetes

Fact: Regular exercise is a vital part of managing diabetes. Exercising improves your body’s sensitivity to insulin and it will help you in lowering your A1C levels, which is a factor that helps in determining the level of diabetes.

Myth: One can stop taking diabetes medicines once the blood sugar is under control

Fact: Some individuals with type 2 diabetes, can manage their blood sugar without medicine by losing weight, eating a healthy diet, and regularly exercising. Since diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases; over time, even if you are following everything required to stay healthy, you might still need medicine to keep your blood sugar levels under control. However, consulting an expert is always recommended.

Myth: One can stop taking diabetes medicines once the blood sugar is under control

Fact: Diabetes is a serious disease, but with proper care, you can make your life easier and live long. The more you learn about it, the better you can take care of yourself and prevent complications. It’s not to be feared but considered that Diabetes is the second most affecting disease in India and is a major cause of heart disease and stroke.

Myth: Diabetes is not life-threatening

Fact: Snacks or candies that have no added sugar or that are made for diabetic patients are usually replaced by artificial sweeteners. Even though these snacks or candies tend to be of low nutritional value, they are high in fat. Hence, it is advised to check for the nutritional label before having these and it is also advised to take them in moderation.



