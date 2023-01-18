Nykaa Shares Dip 7% To Hit All-Time Low

In early trade today, Nykaa shares fell 7.46 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of 123.35
Dalal Street: The share price of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns fashion brand Nykaa, has dropped for the fifth straight trading session.
In early trade today, Nykaa shares fell 7.46 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of 123.35
At 12:35 pm, Nykaa shares were trading 4.95 points down at 128.35.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Student’s Group Calls For Protest At Hansraj College Over ‘No Non-Veg Rule’
[ad_1] Home News DelhiStudent’s Group Calls For Protest At Hansraj College Over ‘No Non-Veg Rule’ SFI Hansraj College has called...
Vegetable Idli Recipe: How to Cook Tasty, Healthy And Easy Vegetable Recipe at Home
[ad_1] Home FoodVegetable Idli Recipe: How to Cook Tasty, Healthy And Easy Vegetable Recipe at Home – Celebrity Chef Reveals!...
Disha Patani Hotness is Overloaded in Cleavage-Baring Sexy Short Dress
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentDisha Patani’s Hotness is Overloaded in Cleavage-Baring Sexy Short Dress Disha Patani looks gorgeous in a sexy bodycon...
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Thala Ajith Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentThunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Thala Ajith’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India, Drops Slightly on...
Watch Video Lucknow Girls PDA on Moving Scooty in Hazratganj Goes Viral
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshLucknow News – Girls PDA on Moving Scooty in Hazratganj Video Goes Viral – Watch Here Lucknow...
Indian Womens Hockey Team Blank South Africa 7-0
[ad_1] Home SportsIndian Women’s Hockey Team Blank South Africa 7-0 After a brilliant show in their opening match, the Indian...
Average Rating