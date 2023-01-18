National

Nykaa Shares Dip 7% To Hit All-Time Low

In early trade today, Nykaa shares fell 7.46 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of 123.35

Dalal Street: The share price of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns fashion brand Nykaa, has dropped for the fifth straight trading session.

At 12:35 pm, Nykaa shares were trading 4.95 points down at 128.35.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 12:37 PM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 12:39 PM IST





