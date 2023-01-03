Nysa Devgan Flaunts Hot Figure in Risky Black Dress With Unbelievably Plunging Neckline as She Continues to Party in Dubai
Nysa Devgan is one sassy diva in her little black dress with a deeply plunging neckline as she continues to party in Dubai on New Year with her friends. Check out her latest viral pictures here.
Nysa Devgan’s party pics: The party time isn’t indeed over for Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan. The star kid is currently having fun in Dubai with her friends. New pictures of Nysa partying out with her friends are now going viral on social media. The young starlet is seen dressed in a glamorous LBD as she dances and poses with Orry Awtramani and other friends at a party in Dubai.
Nysa wears a short knotted black dress with a deeply plunging neckline and a pair of sheer sleeves. She keeps her hair naturally straight and applies her favourite nude lipstick. Nysa lets that dress be the highlight and goes subtle on her makeup.
CHECK OUT VIRAL PICTURES OF NYSA DEVGAN PARTYING IN DUBAI WITH FRIENDS:
Nysa rang in her New Year festivities in Dubai on Saturday and Sunday nights. The party continued till Monday and the new pictures showed she definitely had the time of her life.
Meanwhile, Nysa’s father Ajay Devgn began his new year on a working note. He dropped a picture of himself posing with his friend and director Rohit Shetty from the narration of Singham Again which is set to be shot this year. This will mark Ajay’s 11th collaboration with Rohit and the two seemed excited about it.
Your thoughts on Nysa’s sexy black look though?
Published Date: January 3, 2023 7:37 AM IST
