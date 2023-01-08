Nysa Devgan in White Suit, Kajol in Floral Kurti Visit Siddhivinayak Temple, Fan Says ‘Poo Bani Parvati’

Nysa Devgan takes blessings of Lord Ganesha with her mother, actress Kajol at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai. See pics here

Poo bani Parvati dialogue goes well with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan as she was spotted in a white Indian traditional suit with dupatta at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai on Sunday morning. Nysa along with her mother Kajol took Ganpati Bappa’s blessings to kickstart their New Year 2023. Nysa came from Dubai last week after celebrating NY 2023 with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff and others.

As soon as the pics of Nysa were uploaded by paps, fans started commenting on the post. One of the users wrote, “Poo Bani Parvati”. Another wrote, “Face dekh ke lagta hai ki pure kapde pehne ka pasand nai hai”.

Check Nysa Devgan and Kajol’s pictures from Siddhivinayak Temple

Nysa Devgan looked pretty in a white salwar suit

The mother-daughter duo walked barefoot and offered their prayers at the temple.

At the new year party, Nysa was seen dressed in a glamorous LBD with plunging neckline as she danced and posed with close friend Orry Awtramani and other friends at a party in Dubai.

Your thoughts on Nysa Devgan’s white look though?



