Nysa Devgan Looks Bombshell in SEXY Off-Shoulder Golden Dress, Poses With Close Friends in New PICS

Nysa Devgan attended a Mumbai event with her friends. The star kid looks sizzling in these latest pictures. Take a look!

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol Devgan, attended an event with her friend Orhan Awatramani. On Saturday, Orhan took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from an event in Mumbai.

In one of the pictures, Nysa Devgan was seen in sexy off-shoulder golden dress. The diva completed her look with smokey subtle makeup look and half-tied tresses. For accessories, Nysa opted for a white bag and a cute pendant. Nysa posed with a dessert plate as she sat with her close friends and posed with them.

In a candid picture, Nysa laughed with her eyes closed as she walked with Orhan. She wore a yellow outfit and beige heels. Orhan added another blurry photo from the same location, laughing and enjoying. The last picture showed Nysa posing as she sat with Orhan and Tania Shroff. Instead of a caption, Orhan added rabbit face emojis. Reacting to the pictures, Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Best boy” and Khushi Kapoor said, “Wowwww” and Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Love ya.”

Nysa Devgan Poses With Close Friends at an Event in Mumbai:

Nysa is often seen with Orhan as they attend events and also take trips together. Orhan regularly shares pictures with Nysa as well as his close friends Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on his Instagram.

Nysa Devgan is the elder child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple got married in 1999 after dating for several years. They also have a son Yug Devgan. Nysa has recently completed her schooling at Singapore’s Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is now continuing her higher education in Switzerland.



