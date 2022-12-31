Nysa Devgan Looks Ravishing in Dubai With Friends Ahead of New Year

Ajay Devgn’s and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is all set to ring New Year in Dubai with friends – See viral pics.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted in Dubai with her friends ahead of New Year. The star kid took a flight with Orhan Awatramani, who later dropped pictures from Dubai. Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff also joined the duo for the celebration. In the first picture shared by Nysa on her private account, she held her drink and passport and posed with Orhan. The duo were all smiles as they both boarded a flight to leave Mumbai.
NYSA DEVGN IN DUBAI AHEAD OF NEW YEAR
Orhan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories. Nysa looked ravishing in a printed statement silk dress from Versace, as she posed with Orhan. Nysa looked incredible with thick eyeliner, tinted lips, accentuated cheekbones and open wavy hair. The duo were joined by Tania Shroff in the following pictures. She wore a glamorous silver top and denim.
NYSA DEVGAN WITH HER FRIENDS IN DUBAI
Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s firstborn and she has a younger brother named Yug. Nysa is pursuing higher education in Switzerland after graduating from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. She is frequently seen travelling with her friends abroad.
Watch this space for further updates on Nysa Devgan!
Published Date: December 31, 2022 7:37 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Old Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Goes VIRAL Mocking Xavi of Playing in Qatar After Al Nassr Transfer
[ad_1] Soon after the transfer, an old video of Ronaldo has gone viral on social media as the 37-year old...
Where Is Jyoti Baweja? Delhi Police Still Clueless About The Para Athlete Missing For Past 12 Days
[ad_1] Police said that Para Athlete identified as Jyoti Bajwa was last located near Paharganj and after that, she disappeared....
Dense Fog To Stay Till January 5, Winter May Peak After January 1 In Delhi, North India
[ad_1] Delhi, North India Weather Update: The dense fog in the national capital and nearby states like Punjab and Haryana...
Al Nassr Confirms Signing of Portuguese International Cristiano Ronaldo
[ad_1] Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia means his career at the European top level ends. One of the successful clubs...
Restrictions Near Gateway Of India, Terrace Parties On Dec 31. Deets Here
[ad_1] The police informed that boats from jetty number 1 to jetty number 4 will remain closed after noon. No...
Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi’s Preet Vihar, Killers Take Away CCTV Recorder
[ad_1] Now, the police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to get hold of the attackers. Representative image New...
Average Rating