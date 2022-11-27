Nysa Devgn recently donned red-hot sweater and sexy denim skirt at alfresco-styled Thanksgiving party in viral pictures.

Nysa Devgn Dons Red-Hot Sweater And Sexy Denim Skirt at Alfresco-Styled Thanksgiving Bash – See Viral Photos

Nysa Devgn Dons Red Sweater And Denim Skirt at Thanksgiving: Nysa Devgn is the newest entrant among star-kids who knows how to ace the fashion game. Nysa, who is Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter has been making to the headlines for her fashion statements, birthday bashes and vacations with friends. Otherwise known to be a private person who has even not yet made her Instagram account public, Nysa is spot-on when it come spot posing for group-selfies. She has been on the radar of fashion police and paparazzi since a very young age. But has always maintained a dignified conduct by keeping a low profile.

CHECK OUT NYSA DEVGN’S THANKSGIVING BASH PICS SHARED BY ORHAN AWATRAMANI:

NYSA DEVGN EXUDES PANACHE IN RED SWEATER AND DENIM MINI-SKIRT

Now, Nyasa was once again seen celebrating Thanksgiving dinner with Orhan Awatramani. Orhan is known to be friends with most star kids. The hotelier-designer cum content creator has also been breaking the internet with his fashion sense and redefining menswear. He is also close pals with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Orhan posted a series of pictures on his social media handle from Thanksgiving dinner bash with friends. In the alfresco-styled Thanksgiving party, Nysa can be seen donning a red-hot sweater and blue denim mini-skirt. The photos also feature the Thanksgiving delicacies about to be relished by Nysa, Orhan and their friends. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor dropped comments for Orhan as well. While the Mili actor commented, “Miss u baby,” Khushi wrote, “Miss u my fav icon.”

Nysa finished school in Singapore where she studied at United World College of South East Asia. She is currently pursuing her higher studies in Switzerland.

