NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs India T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 19 Wed

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Australia T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 19 Wednesday

In the warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and New Zealand will square off against each other at The Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 19 Wednesday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 PM IST – October 19.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), KL Rahul (C), Martin Guptill, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, M Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, MJ Guptill, Kane Williamson(C), Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs NZ Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Squad: New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult.





