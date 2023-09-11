Oakridge Bengaluru Students Delve into Higher Education Opportunities at University Fair

Students and parents interacted with representatives from renowned global universities at the annual University Fair and Panel Discussion at Oakridge International School, Bengaluru.

University Representatives Addressing Student and Parent Inquiries

Some of the participating universities were McGill University (Canada), Loughborough University (UK), University of Surrey (UK), Falmouth University (UK), University of Sheffield (UK), Rice University (US) and Lancaster University (UK). These institutions, renowned for their academic excellence, shared insights into their programs, admission procedures, and campus life, aiding students in making informed decisions about their higher education journey.

“Our DP students receive an average of 3 offers per student from global universities yearly,” said Principal Pallavi Mishra. “Oakridge University Fair undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in our childrens academic and career paths,” she added.

In the panel discussion, the Oakridge alums, Ms Kavya and Ms Annya, who are going to University College London and Newcastle University, elucidated how the Oakridge career counselling team guided them in choosing their university destination.

“This was an enriching and well-structured opportunity to make educated choices about my higher studies,” said Abhiraj, an IBDP student from Oakridge Bengaluru, while narrating his experience at the University Fair.

The school regularly provides platforms for parents and students from grade 8 and above to explore many higher education opportunities.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world’s leading premium school organisation, with 84 schools across 33 countries. It is also the largest provider of IB education. The schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high-quality, transformational education to 80,000 students from kindergarten to the end of secondary school. The schools offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturit and the US Curriculum.

