Oakridge Gachibowli Celebrates Another Successful OakridgeMUN Conclusion

The 13th edition of OakridgeMUN successfully concluded, marking another chapter in the history of student advocacy and global discussions. This year, Oakridge International School Gachibowli hosted over 700 students from 34 schools, including delegates and international press members, united in pursuing global change through diplomacy and discussions.

OAKMUN- 2023

Guided by a team of experienced committee moderators from across India, the event highlighted the role of collaboration and shared vision in addressing global issues.

Since its inception in 2011, OakridgeMUN has become one of Indias premier conferences, fostering the development of future leaders and advocates dedicated to shaping a better world.

We were honoured to have Mr. JRK: Rao, CEO of the National Institute of Smart Governance, as the Chief Guest. Mr. Mir Mustafa Ali Hasan, a long-standing OakridgeMUN member currently working in the Executive Division of the United Nations Climate Change secretariat in Bonn, Germany, graced the event as the Guest of Honour. Their experiences in diplomacy and policy inspired our participants and paved the way for delegates to embark on their journeys in political discourse.

Speaking about the conference, Dipika Rao, the Principal of Oakridge International School Gachibowli, stated, “OakridgeMUN has consistently upheld the values of critical thinking and diplomacy. We are proud to have provided a platform for students to engage in these important discussions, shaping them into responsible global citizens.”

Over the past decade, this event has played a pivotal role in equipping thousands of delegates with the skills to dissect the global political landscape from multifaceted viewpoints. The Model United Nations (MUN) formats unique structure challenges delegates to embody their assigned countrys foreign policy stance, compelling them to scrutinise global issues from a perspective distinct from their own. This approach cultivates a heightened level of critical thinking, encouraging delegates to seek solutions that harmonise and amalgamate global interests, feasibility, and practicality.

According to the Conference Secretary-General, Vineet Chitturi, “The OakridgeMUN has continually pushed the boundaries of student-led diplomacy and global discourse. Over the years, our delegates have witnessed remarkable growth as they confront complex issues, negotiate, and compromise to find viable solutions. This conference empowers our youth to become informed global citizens capable of shaping a brighter future.”

The impact of this conference extends beyond its participants, influencing the broader global community as it fosters the spirit of change in its participants.

About Oakridge International School

Oakridge International School Gachibowli, a Nord Anglia Education School, is a leading premium educational institution. It has the proud privilege of being the pioneer of IB schooling in South India and one of Indias largest providers of IB education. With the experienced and IB-trained faculty, the school has consistently achieved outstanding results, and its students are placed into the world’s leading universities. Oakridge offers PYP, MYP, IBDP, and CBSE curricula and is recognised as one of the best schools in Hyderabad.

