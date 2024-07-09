Oakridge Students Celebrate IBDP Results and Top University Placements

Oakridge International School Bengaluru is celebrating exceptional grade 12 IB results and placements. Mischa, who is placed at Johns Hopkins University, scored the top score of 43, while Arjun, who is going to UC Sandiego, scored 41.

Oakridge IBDP Graduates

The students surpassed expectations and demonstrated exceptional performance across all six subject groups alongside high pass rates and notable individual achievements. Jia, Swetha S, and Mischa secured perfect scores in the core subjects TOK & Extended Essay.

“All of us here at Oakridge are incredibly proud of our IBDP cohort. It is great to see the results and the fantastic destinations they have chosen from multiple university offers in hand,” said Christopher Short, MD – Nord Anglia Education India Region.

Congrats to our standout students accepted into the worlds top universities

Thanks to its incredible results, graduating students from Oakridge have received offers to attend the top 125+ universities globally. This year, the students are headed to first-choice universities such as Cornell University, Kings College, Purdue University, Krea University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and more.

University Fairs & Visits

Regular University visits are organised by the career counselling team in school throughout the year. University fairs in collaboration with CIALFO, Oakridges global career exploration partner, were held in August & October. All these events gave the students and parents an excellent opportunity to interact with the University admission officers, giving them insight into aspects not mentioned on websites. The Q&A sessions helped them clarify their doubts and understand university cultures and processes better.

For more information, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

About Oakridge International Schools

As a leading premium international school, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the worlds top universities.