August 28, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Oakridge Students Champion a Greener India

2 min read
28 mins ago

Oakridge International School students showed their commitment to the environment by joining an eco-adventure at Mushki Cheruvu Lake in Narsingi, Hyderabad. Their actions support the push for a cleaner and greener India.

Oakridgers with the Lady of Lakes

A group of 30 Oakridgers collected 2 tonnes of trash from the lake to preserve and enhance the environment. They are committed to their goal and have a strong sense of environmental responsibility. Oakridge International School partners with Ms. Madhulika Chowdary, the Lady of Lakes, to teach social responsibility and inspire environmental awareness.

We are determined to make our pearl City our lake city and for this to happen every one should take ownership,” says Oakridger Shivarayan.

The success of this eco-adventure is a testament to the passion and dedication that our students possess when it comes to creating a positive impact on the environment,” said Shalini Samuel, CAS Coordinator. Also mentioned, “We are immensely proud of their efforts and the difference they have made in their immediate community.”

To know more about it, visit www.oakridge.in/gachibowli.

About Oakridge International School
Oakridge International School Gachibowli, a Nord Anglia Education School, is a leading premium educational institution. It has the proud privilege of being the pioneer of IB schooling in South India and one of Indias largest providers of IB education. With the experienced and IB-trained faculty, the school has consistently achieved outstanding results, and its students are placed into the world’s leading universities. Oakridge offers PYP, MYP, IBDP, and CBSE curricula and is recognised as one of the best schools in Hyderabad.

More Stories

3 min read

H.E Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Expressed his Pride Seeing ACES a Saudi Company Serving the Busiest Airport in South India – Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

28 mins ago
3 min read

Best Agrolife Launches Innovative Fungicide “Tricolor” in Andhra Pradesh

28 mins ago
4 min read

Yodda and GlobalLogic Collaborate to Provide Elder Care Benefits to Employees in a Landmark First Industry Move

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Best Agrolife Launches Innovative Fungicide “Tricolor” in Andhra Pradesh

28 mins ago
3 min read

H.E Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Expressed his Pride Seeing ACES a Saudi Company Serving the Busiest Airport in South India – Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

28 mins ago
4 min read

Yodda and GlobalLogic Collaborate to Provide Elder Care Benefits to Employees in a Landmark First Industry Move

28 mins ago
3 min read

OMRON Healthcare India Ropes in Milind Soman to Enhance Awareness Around BP Monitoring and Overall Health Management

28 mins ago