Oakridge Students Champion a Greener India

Oakridge International School students showed their commitment to the environment by joining an eco-adventure at Mushki Cheruvu Lake in Narsingi, Hyderabad. Their actions support the push for a cleaner and greener India.

Oakridgers with the Lady of Lakes

A group of 30 Oakridgers collected 2 tonnes of trash from the lake to preserve and enhance the environment. They are committed to their goal and have a strong sense of environmental responsibility. Oakridge International School partners with Ms. Madhulika Chowdary, the Lady of Lakes, to teach social responsibility and inspire environmental awareness.

“We are determined to make our pearl City our lake city and for this to happen every one should take ownership,” says Oakridger Shivarayan.

“The success of this eco-adventure is a testament to the passion and dedication that our students possess when it comes to creating a positive impact on the environment,” said Shalini Samuel, CAS Coordinator. Also mentioned, “We are immensely proud of their efforts and the difference they have made in their immediate community.”

About Oakridge International School

Oakridge International School Gachibowli, a Nord Anglia Education School, is a leading premium educational institution. It has the proud privilege of being the pioneer of IB schooling in South India and one of Indias largest providers of IB education. With the experienced and IB-trained faculty, the school has consistently achieved outstanding results, and its students are placed into the world’s leading universities. Oakridge offers PYP, MYP, IBDP, and CBSE curricula and is recognised as one of the best schools in Hyderabad.

