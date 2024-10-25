Oakridge Students Create an Impact on Society through CAS Projects

Students at Oakridge International School Bengaluru are making a strong impact through challenging CAS projects. Here’s a list of projects by the IBDP learners that raise awareness and bring solutions to real world problems:

VRScience: Sarthak Grover

Through the Google Cardboard API and the Unity Game Engine, VRScience has been made an affordable product, giving widespread access to VR, an often-pricey feature. The application displays 3D models of various scientific topics (e.g. Plant Cell, Human Skeleton, etc.) that are tailored to the school curriculum. Sarthak is invited to the “Guru Awards 2024, 18th Education Conference” hosted by the “Brain World” group to present his product pitch to principals, school directors and educators from all over India.

Members of Project Activate

FinanceForAll: Vivaan Sheth

The objective of FinanceForAll is to make financial education accessible to children and youth from marginalized and less privileged sectors. Oakridge students have reached over 1200 children from government schools and colleges and conducted over 30 sessions. They developed a curriculum for financial literacy and are now expanding to 3 states. The project also got recognition from UNICEF.

Project OREO: Aanya, Advitiya, Pranav, Misha, Ranitha & Sunidhi

This ongoing project focuses on sustainability and waste management solutions in school. The initiative includes cleanest classroom awards, reducing waste, and upcycling solutions.

Activate: Shreyas, Advitiya, Anuragini, and Damian

The initiative focusses on building air-purifying sachets to improve air quality, which can be used in schools and communities. The students use charcoal and breathable cotton layer to trap airborne toxins. Over 60 sachets created will be donated and used in school buses.

NEXGEN: Bhavya and Samudrika

The recent NAE-UNICEF Summit inspired this project, NexGen, focusing on “Empowering adolescents and youth with the skills they need to thrive and take positive action”. The students aim to work with underprivileged children in government schools around Bangalore, providing essential skills and enriching their educational experiences.

Metanoia: Dongjun, Avani, Aanya and Anishka

The initiative focuses on empowering children in a childrens home to learn in a fun and interactive way. The teaching focused on science, art and sports, and it was to give the children an opportunity to explore the subjects in a more interactive way that was not previously introduced to them by their schools. It was over a period of a month and a half.

Suvriddhi OS: Raviish, Riya, Joviana, Nidhi, and Tanvi

The project involves creating Raspberry Pi computer systems for government PU college students. They raised funds during Self-awareness week to purchase parts for these systems. They mentored students from MYP 5 and DP1 to help assemble these. The computers were donated to a PU college where they not only went to set up the systems but also conducted an orientation class on coding as the college did not have a computer teacher.

