New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation has cooled down to 8.39 per cent in October compared to 10.70 per cent in September, said government data. The wholesale price index (WPI), which touched

Oct WPI Inflation Cools Down To 8.39% From 10.7% in Sept, Lowest Since March 2021

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation has cooled down to 8.39 per cent in October compared to 10.70 per cent in September, said government data. The wholesale price index (WPI), which touched a record high of 15.88 per cent in May, is coming below a double-digit rise for the first time in 18 months, lowest since March 2021.

The decline in the rate of inflation in October is primarily contributed by a fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals et cetera. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three

months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of October, 2022 stood at 0.26 per cent as

compared to September, 2022. The monthly change in WPI index for the last six months is summarized

below:

WPI for the month of November, 2022 would be released on December 14, 2022.



