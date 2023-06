Senior officials of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) have confirmed that the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be released in the next 48 hours, InsideSport reported on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is conducting meetings to finalise the last details. Pakistan has refused to play its matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and Chennai is likely to be the next venue for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff.

“We are meeting ICC officials tomorrow to discuss the fine prints of the schedule. Once that’s done, we will have it for you. By Monday, we should have the final schedule,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Apart from Chennai, Pakistan is expected to have its other matches at the Bengaluru and Kolkata Stadiums. In case, Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals or finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, then they will have to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The delay in the announcement of the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule is due to many technical factors, especially a bone of contention between India and Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened that if India doesn’t visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 or ICC Champions Trophy 2023, the Pakistan cricket team will not travel to India for the ODI World Cup 2023.

The recent reports are claiming that an understanding has been reached for the Asia Cup 2023 saga and while Pakistan will host the 4 matches of the tournament, the rest 9 matches, including India vs Pakistan will be played in Sri Lanka.

Recently, ICC chief Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice also visited Pakistan to get guarantees that the country will not stay away from the ODI World Cup 2023.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 04:26 PM IST