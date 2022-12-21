Odisha Ambulance Driver Gives Drink To Injured Patient To Alleviate Pain, Gulps One Himself

While the driver was seen gulping his peg down at one go, the patient, with one leg plastered, sipped his drink while lying down on the stretcher. When onlookers confronted the driver, he claimed that the patient himself had asked for a drink.

The Peg Therapy: Odisha Ambulance Driver Offers Drink To Injured Patient Midway To Hospital, Pours Some For Self

Paradip (Odisha): An ambulance driver on way to hospital with a patient onboard halted his vehicle and offered his injured passenger a peg while pouring another for him. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday when the patient was being taken from Paradip to a private hospital in Cuttack for treatment of his fractured leg.

The ambulance driver has been identified as Dilip Rath. The bizarre incident came to light after locals and bystanders took videos and uploaded those on social media. In videos that have gone viral on social media, the ambulance driver is seen making pegs for himself and the patient, as he parks his vehicle on the side of a highway in Tirtol area.

While the driver was seen gulping his peg down at one go, the patient, with one leg plastered, sipped his drink while lying down on the stretcher.

When onlookers confronted the driver, he claimed that the patient himself had asked for a drink. A woman and a child were also seen in the ambulance.

On being questioned, the driver confessed to have offered liquor to the patient. “The patient asked for a peg of the alcohol and so I gave it to him,” the driver said adding, later he too drank some of it in an isolated place on the highway. The ambulance reportedly had a woman and a child who were also going to the hospital.

Jagatsinghpur Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Kshetrabasi Dash told PTI, “Since it was a private ambulance, we don’t have much to say. But the RTO and the police station concerned must take action against the erring driver.” Angry over the incident, residents of the area have demanded a probe into the incident and strict action against the ambulance driver.

Jugal Kishore Das, inspector in-charge of Tirtol Police Station, said no formal complaint has been lodged and an investigation will be launched only if an FIR is registered.



