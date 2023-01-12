Odisha Artist Crafts World

Miniature artist Satya Narayan Maharana of Berhampur in Ganjam district created two world’s smallest hockey sticks in just 30 minutes. The smallest hockey sticks are made of ‘Gambhari’ wood.
Bhubaneswar: Just days ahead of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup, a Odisha-based artist has crafted the world’s smallest hockey stick and photos and videos of the miniature sports equipment is going viral all over the internet.
As per local media reports, out of the two hockey sticks created, the height of one stick is 5 mm and the width is 1 mm while the other stick is 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width. The 37-year-old miniature artist is now eyeing to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for his latest creations. He has already set 25 international and national records for creating the smallest artefacts in different mediums.
The Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 got underway on Wednesday (January 11) evening with a spectacular opening ceremony at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad.
The matches will be held at two venues – Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar — from January 13 to January 29.
The state government has built a new hockey stadium in Rourkela ahead of the event. Odisha is hosting the international event for the second consecutive time – previously it was held in Bhubaneswar in 2018.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2023 11:59 AM IST
