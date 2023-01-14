Odisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table 2023 Out; Theory, Practical Exam Dates, Instructions Here

Home

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table 2023 Out at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Theory, Practical Exam Dates Here

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 at chseodisha.nic.in: Students can download the Odisha CHSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Board 2023 Class 12 HS Exam Time Table Out For Arts, Science, Commerce Streams

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 at chseodisha.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the date sheets for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2023. The timetable has been released for Arts, Science, and Commerce including Distance Education(Correspondence Course)and Vocational Stream. Students can download the Odisha CHSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Theory Exam Dates

As per the Odisha CHSE timetable 2023 PDF, the Odisha board Class 12, or Higher Secondary (HS), examination for the Science stream will begin on March 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 12 HS Odisha exams for Arts and Commerce, are slated to begin on March 2.

How to Download CHSE Odisha Board HS Class 12 Time Table 2023?

Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. Under the ‘Notification’ section, click on ‘Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023’ The Odisha 2023 CHSE timetable for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download the Odisha Class 12 Time Table 2023 PDF and take the printout of it for future use.

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Practical Exam Dates And General Instructions

The Odisha board Class 12 HS practical exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses will be conducted from February 1 and February 10. The class 12 or intermediate exams will end on April 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the examination room/hall before 15 minutes of the examination to occupy the seats allotted to them.

Distribution of answer books to the candidates will be made 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination.Question Papers will be distributed 05 minutes of before the commencement of the examination, However, candidates will be allowed to write the answers from 10 AM onwards. For more updates, check the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.



