Odisha CM Announces INR 1 Crore Cash Reward To Each Player If India Lift Title News

Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will host the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. Bhubaneswar also hosted the last edition in 2018.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik poses with the India hockey players on Thursday. (Image: Sports Odisha)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of INR 1 crore each to all the players if India are able to win the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup at home that starts on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Patnaik announced the reward on the occasion of inaugurating the World Cup village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela on Thursday. He met the players there and boosted their confidence and morale ahead of the big ticket event.

The World Cup Village has been developed within record nine months and flaunts 225 room with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup. The World Cup Village will house all the participating teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Bhubaneswar hosted the World Cup last time too in 2018. India crashed out in the quarterfinals at the hands of Netherlands. 16 teams have been didving into four groups of each with the topper from each group directly qualifying for quarterfinals.

The second and third best teams in each group advance to the cross-over round from where the remaining four teams make it to the last eight. India are in Group D along with Wales, Spain and England. India start campaign against Spain on the opening day.




Published Date: January 5, 2023 5:07 PM IST





Source link

