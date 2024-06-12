NationalPolitics

Odisha CM-Designate And Deputy CMs Welcomed By Santal Community By Washing Their Feet

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 12, 2024
0 86 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH: Odisha CM-Designate Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs Welcomed By Santal Community By Washing Their Feet

The members of Santal community (one of the tribal communities) welcomed Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers-designate KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida in their traditional way by washing their feet.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
WATCH: Odisha CM-Designate And Deputy CMs Welcomed By Santal Community By Washing Their Feet
WATCH: Odisha CM-Designate And Deputy CMs Welcomed By Santal Community By Washing Their Feet

The Santal community, a tribal group, paid their traditional respect for Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers-designate KV Singh Deo, and Pravati Parida by washing their feet at Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar at Maitri Vihar on Wednesday. This gesture symbolizes a deep-rooted tradition of hospitality and honor within the community.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 12, 2024
0 86 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

WHO Confirms Human Cas Of Bird Flu in West Bengal, 2nd Case Of Avian Influenza A(H9N2) Reported In India

June 12, 2024

Police Release Sketch Of Terrorist Behind Reasi Bus Attack, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward

June 12, 2024

WHO Confirms Human Cas Of Bird Flu in West Bengal, 2nd Case Of Avian Influenza A(H9N2) Reported In India

June 12, 2024

Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi Appointed New Army Chief

June 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow