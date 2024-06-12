Odisha CM-Designate And Deputy CMs Welcomed By Santal Community By Washing Their Feet

The members of Santal community (one of the tribal communities) welcomed Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers-designate KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida in their traditional way by washing their feet.
The Santal community, a tribal group, paid their traditional respect for Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers-designate KV Singh Deo, and Pravati Parida by washing their feet at Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar at Maitri Vihar on Wednesday. This gesture symbolizes a deep-rooted tradition of hospitality and honor within the community.
