Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 Lakh each for Rohidas, Xess

Hockey World Cup 2023: Both Rohidas and Xess made it to the Indian team that will begin its campaign against Spain on Friday.
Rourkela: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced Rs 10 Lakh reward each for Indian players hailing from Odisha participating in the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, namely Amit Rohidas and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.
Both Rohidas and Xess made it to the Indian team that will begin its campaign against Spain on Friday.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Rohidas is also deputy to Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh. He has 127 caps to his name, but the defender is always used as an alternative during penalty corners and scored 18 international goals.
Guarding the goal in defence with Rohidas is local lad Sanjeep Xess. With 30 international caps and five goals Sanjeep Xess, who hails from Kadobahal village, a few kilometres away from World Cup venue, will look to enthuse the home crowd with his presence at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
It will be a proud moment for Sundargarh, ‘the Cradle of Hockey’, when the two players get down to the middle of the pitch wearing India colours. The crowd at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela is surely going to get behind Rohidas and Sanjeep Xess every time they receive the ball.
The opening match on Friday is crucial for both teams as winning it will give them a chance to establish an early lead in the Group of Death in which England and Wales are the other opponents. The Spanish players known for their flair, skills and attacking prowess will look to hurt the hosts early.
(With agency inputs)
Published Date: January 13, 2023 2:06 PM IST
