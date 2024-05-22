Odisha Cyclone Alert: IMD Predicted Heavy Rains For State, Check Advisory For Fishermen

Odisha Cyclone Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for fishermen for not venturing into the sea off the costs of north Odisha and West Bengal as an intense cyclone is expected to hit the Bay of Bengal on May 23. According to Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre IMD director Sunanda, the fishermen who are out at sea fishing must return by May 23 there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall with high winds in central parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha Cyclone Alert: Low-Pressure Area

Sunanda stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. It will then move further northeastwards and intensify into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by May 24 and intensify into a powerful depression

“….along the coast over the northern part of Odisha and West Bengal, there is a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain with high wind. So fishermen are advised not to venture out in the sea from these coasts during May 23 to 24,” she told ANI.

Odisha Cyclone Alert: Expected To Impact Maharashtra And Gujarat

According to predictions from the Weather Bureau, a cyclone is expected to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha from May 23 to May 27. As a result, heavy downpours appear to be on the cards for Mumbai and Gujarat around May 28, 2024. The meteorological department issued a statement on Wednesday, revealing the development of a low-pressure system over the southwest, in the vicinity of the Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

“… to move northeastwards and concentrate into Depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by 24th Morning. Continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter,” IMD wrote on X.

Odisha Cyclone Alert: Light Rainfall In These States

The weather experts are predicting some light sprinkles in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and others till May 23. Similarly, the folks at the Meteorological Department are expecting some light to moderate showers, with a good chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong wind gusts in Karnataka, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana until this same day.

With Kerala recently experiencing heavy downpour, the state government is sounding a cautionary note especially to those living in hilly and coastal zones. Adding to this, May 18 saw intense showers which brought about floods in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram and its neighboring areas, leaving homes and businesses in the southern district waterlogged.