Odisha Extends Grant-In-Aid For These School Teachers; Over 26,000 Employees to Benefit
7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The decision was taken at the State cabinet meeting on Tuesday and the move will cover all teaching and non-teaching staff of eligible institutions.
7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In a piece of good news ahead of New Year, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended the Grant-in-Aid for school teachers and employees. The extension of the aid was done on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission to more eligible employees.
The Odisha government said that the extension of grant-in-aid will be for eligible employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools. Moreover, eligible employees of the Upper Primary (ME) Schools and Madrasa will be covered under this aid. The state government in a statement said that the employees who are in receipt of 100% Grant-in-Aid as on 31-12-2021 will be benefited by such enhancement.
The decision was taken at the State cabinet meeting on Tuesday and the move will cover all teaching and non-teaching staff of eligible institutions.
According to a report by Odisha TV, about 26,164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the newly-aided non-government high schools, UP (ME) Schools and Madrasas will be benefitted by the cabinet decision.
The state government said that the additional burden of the ex-chequer on account of the extension of the enhancement under the Grant-in-Aid will be to the tune of Rs 280.48 crores per annum.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:33 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
5 Members of Family Including 3 Minors Die In House Fire In Uttar Pradesh’s Mau
[ad_1] The dead bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be...
Over 330 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today, Check Complete List Here
[ad_1] Hundreds of trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Wednesday owing to various reasons including maintenance, foggy conditions, visibility...
LIVE | US Calls For ‘Comprehensive’ Immigration Reforms After Trump-Era Border Restrictions
[ad_1] Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 28: The White House on Tuesday called for ‘comprehensive’ reforms in the US immigration...
List Of States That Issued Board Exam Time Tables
[ad_1] Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: There are some boards such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh...
Pisces Must Take Advice From Elders, Capricorns Should Donate Pink Cloth
[ad_1] Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform. Horoscope Today,...
MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Argentina Jersey From Lionel Messi, Pictures Go VIRAL
[ad_1] Ziva Dhoni is ecstatic on receiving perhaps her biggest ever gift. MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Argentina Jersey...
Average Rating