Odisha Health Minister Critically Injured After Being Shot At, Airlifted to Bhubaneswar

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The minister sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. However, later he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

“Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital,” Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das brought to a local hospital after being shot at by some unidentified assailants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/jUkyjWZwm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

ASI Gopal Krushna Das is posted as the in-charge of Gandhi Chowk police outpost, Brajarajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi said.

“The Health Minister has been shifted to the hospital immediately. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the firing. Strong action will be initiated against ASI Das,” Bhoi added. The ASI used his service revolver to fire at the Health Minister.

The accused ASI was nabbed by local people, who then handed him over to the police, Bhoi said. An inquiry has been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire, he added. He further added that the ASI was currently being interrogated, and more details will be available after a thorough investigation.

In a video footage of the incident, Das can be seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car. Initially, he was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, the SDPO said. Arrangements were then made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for “better treatment”, he stated.

CM Naveen Patnaik condemns attack on health minister

Soon after Odisha health minister was rushed to a hospital, state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and prayed for his early recovery. Issuing a statement on the matter, CM Patnaik said, “I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Shri Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. ”

He added, “Crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. Senior officers of crime branch have been asked to go to the spot.”

Tension in Jharsuguda

Tension prevailed in the town in the wake of the incident, with supporters of Das questioning “security lapses”. Some of them claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to target him.

